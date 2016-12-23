State Land Sales Spur Multifamily Development

Gov. Charlie Baker’s 14-month-old program of selling surplus state properties has generated 22 pending development projects that will create 1,556 housing units and 100,000 square feet of commercial space.

The “Real Estate Asset Leveraging” initiative has a total pipeline of 85 projects in 41 communities spanning more than 570 acres, administration officials said at a press briefing Thursday.

The properties were selected because they presented obvious opportunities for development in the short term, Baker said.

“The first inventory was the stuff that we felt we could move on right away,” Baker said. “We tried to pick the things I would describe as first-mover properties. It’s reasonably fluid, but it will develop more in capacity over time.”

State agencies have been reviewing development opportunities at many of the approximately 20,000 properties owned by the commonwealth since late 2015. The program is designed to create jobs, housing and generate income from unused state properties, many of them owned by the MBTA and the Department of Transportation.

The first 22 sites include 94 units of low-income or workforce housing and are expected to generate $413 million in revenue, primarily from lease payments.

“The focus seems to be housing inside (Route) 128 and jobs outside 128,” said Abigail Vladeck, project director of real estate assets in the governor’s office. “Affordable housing that’s accessible to jobs is a big part of it.”

Real estate officials from state agencies meet monthly to update the list of sites. They include plans for up to 2 million square feet of development at a 5-acre parcel called SouthGate on Kneeland Street in Boston. The invitation to bid is due March 3. That project requires the reconstruction of a Veolia North America steam plant and relocation of a Massachusetts Department of Transportation office building on the site.

In addition to Boston’s minimum 13 percent threshold for affordable housing units in multifamily development, the state will require an additional 7 percent of the units at SouthGate to be set aside as “workforce” housing for middle-income households. Affordable housing activists have called upon the state to include a major affordable housing component to offset displacement from gentrification in neighboring Chinatown.

