1000 Boylston Revives Turnpike Air Rights Vision

Developers haven’t successfully completed an air rights project over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston since Copley Place was completed in 1983, but the dream of maximizing valuable Back Bay real estate remains a powerful incentive in a booming multifamily market.

ADG Scotia II LLC, led by developer Adam Weiner, seeks to build 182 apartments and 160 condos in a pair of towers rising 586 and 301 feet. The 1-acre project site consists of four parcels above the Turnpike and MBTA commuter rail tracks just west of the Hynes Convention Center and a small vacant lot on Cambria Street. ADG Scotia owns the Cambria Street parcel; the remaining three would be leased from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, city of Boston and Prudential Insurance.

“The project is envisioned as a vibrant residential development with ground-floor uses which will activate the street, and that aims to repair the discontinuity in the urban street wall left behind by the Turnpike expansion through Boston,” developer Adam Weiner wrote in a project notification form submitted to the Boston Planning and Development Agency this week.

A smaller project including a hotel was proposed in 2013 by a joint venture including Samuels & Assoc. The Prudential parcel was added to the site plan at the suggestion of BPDA officials so that the development would cover the entire opening above the Turnpike, Weiner wrote, and a second residential building was added to make the project financially viable given escalating construction costs.

Designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, the two residential towers would rise above a 6- and 7-story podium containing 35,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and a 4-story, 303-space parking garage. A landscaped roof terrace on the top of the podium would include plantings visible from the street level. The development would require 23,000 square feet of decking built above the Turnpike.

The project, which is subject to BPDA large project and MEPA reviews, could begin in early 2018 with completion estimated in 2021.

Tags: 1000 Boylston, ADG Scotia II LLC, Copley Place, Hynes Convention Center, Massachusetts Turnpike, MBTA

#mega-menu-wrap-twg_top #mega-menu-twg_top > li.mega-menu-item > a.mega-menu-link { font-weight: 500 !important; }