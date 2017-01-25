ABA Releases Fact Sheet On EMV Use

The American Bankers Association this week published a fact sheet illustrating the impact of EMV on fraud.

The association rounded up statistics concerning consumer use, merchant use and fraud. Warning that the payments space still faces challenges in spite of chip card technology, the association cites some statistics out of Aite Group concerning other types of payments fraud.

The association writes, “EMV is key to combatting card counterfeiting, which accounts for the largest share of payments fraud (45 percent). But at a time of unprecedented cyberattacks, continued innovation is needed to secure transactions wherever they occur. That’s why, in addition to their work to advance EMV adoption, banks and payment networks are deploying dynamic technologies capable of fighting online theft and other evolving threats.”

The fact sheet, titled “EMV In Action,” is available here.

