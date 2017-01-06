Alzheimer’s Assoc. Offices Moving To Waltham

The Alzheimer’s Assoc. will relocate its Greater Boston and Northeastern Massachusetts regional office from Watertown to the 1.2 million-square-foot Waverley Oaks Park in Waltham after signing a pair of leases with landlord Duffy Properties of Waltham.

The association leased 26,833 square feet at 307 Waverley Oaks Road and 3,084 square feet of storage space at 411 Waverley Oaks Road.

NAI Hunneman’s Steve James represented ownership in the two transactions, while Robert Fitzgerald and Bill Crean of CBRE represented the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Waverley Oaks Park offers the Alzheimer’s Assoc. a class A location with a top-flight amenity package, while still providing significant rental value, and hands on management by Duffy Properties,” James said in a statement.

Tags: Alzheimer's Assoc., CBRE, NAI Hunneman, Waverley Oaks Park

