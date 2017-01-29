Another Wells Fargo Problem To Avoid: Complying With State Wiretap Regs

In the highly regulated financial products and services industry, many financial institutions find call recording of employees and consumers helpful. These call recordings can support future civil or regulatory defense, or serve as evidence in a collections or foreclosure action against the consumer.

Imagine a mortgage borrower in default claims a bank employee threatened her: Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to simply produce the call transcript and prove otherwise? Call recordings can also help a financial institution maintain customer service levels and serve as fodder for internal training.

But Massachusetts institutions should be careful when it comes to call recording, and ensure they are well within the state’s guidelines.

In most states, a company can record conversations with consumers without their consent (there is a federal law against secret recordings, but it only prohibits a third party from secretly recording the conversation). But, as Wells Fargo learned recently, some states apply a stricter rule that allows recording private conversations only if both parties know it is being recorded. In these “two-party” or “dual consent” states – including California and Massachusetts – a company must inform the consumer that the call is being recorded. We’ve all received a call where they inform us “This call may be recorded for quality assurance purposes …” Well, that’s why.

The strict law has made recent headlines in California. Wells Fargo was fined $8.5 million for failing to adequately and quickly enough disclose that the call was being recorded. The state also recently took similar action against Houzz.com. And sports fans might remember the recording of Donald Sterling’s racist remarks that led to his downfall as owner of the Los Angeles Clippers.

This isn’t necessarily new for Massachusetts. Thinking back to 1998, you might remember Michael Hyde, who narrowly avoided prison time after a conviction for secretly recording a traffic stop by Abington police officers.

Best Practices In Massachusetts

So if your institution wants to implement call recording but stay in compliance with the Massachusetts wiretap rule, what are the best practices?

First, ensure that employees know they themselves are being recorded. This is easy when your call recording software requires each employee to provide the disclosure. But some software solutions provide the disclosure automatically at the beginning of the call, which the employee may not hear. In these cases, have employees sign a simple statement acknowledging that their phone calls are recorded.

Second, conduct quality control on a percentage of calls to ensure that the disclosure is being provided adequately and in a timely manner. Pay closer attention to newer employees or when there are software changes.

Third, provide the disclosure only after an introductory greeting. More consumers will hang up immediately when the first thing heard is “This call is being recorded.” It is less robotic (therefore better) to provide the disclosure immediately after an introductory greeting. For example, “Hi, this is Ben from Spillane Consulting. This call is being recorded.”

Fourth, ensure the disclosure is still given before the consumer has a chance to respond (despite the introductory greeting). Some companies try to first establish the consumer’s identity before giving the disclosure that the call is being recorded, and this can get companies in hot water. The desire to do so is understandable; sometimes an employee needs to speak shortly with multiple people before being connected to the right consumer. This leads to giving the disclosure multiple times in a short conversation to multiple people who probably couldn’t care less.

Nevertheless, it’s dangerous to delay the disclosure in this way. First of all, albeit brief, it’s still a technical violation of the rule. (And willful violations carry potentially severe sanctions; it’s not like the rule is toothless.) Secondly, sometimes a conversation develops quickly or unexpectedly. For example, a bank collector calls “Hello, this is Ben. May I speak to Sally?” The person responds, “Well I don’t know where Sally is, but if you find her, tell her that she owes me three months’ rent and I’m tired of her not paying her debts!” Or maybe the consumer picks up the phone and immediately insults or admits something before your employee can disclose that the call is recorded. You can bet you’ll struggle to use that as evidence later!

Check whether your technology allows employees to manually turn on/off the call recording. If it does, and if you trust your employees on this, you might decide to establish a procedure where the call recorder is only turn on after the employee provides the disclosure. In this way, your employee could start off conversations naturally and also only provide the disclosure after establishing that they’re speaking with the right consumer.

Just like anything else, I don’t believe compliance should get in the way of a legitimate business strategy. And I don’t think it needs to. But be careful to comply with this because, while it is not a new law in Massachusetts, it is a relatively unusual law that your company or vendors may not be anticipating.

Ben Giumarra is a risk management consultant with Spillane Consulting. He may be reached at BenGiumarra@SCAPartnering.com or (781) 356-2772.

