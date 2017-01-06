Arrowstreet Picked To Design School In Harvard

Boston-based architect Arrowstreet Inc. has been selected by the Massachusetts School Building Authority to design a renovation and expansion of Hildreth Elementary School in Harvard.

The selection kicks off a year-long process including a feasibility study and engagement with the community. The designs will be presented to the town in spring 2018.

Arrowstreet’s previous school projects include the King Open/Cambridge Street Upper Schools & Community Complex, which is planned to be the first Net Zero school in Massachusetts; the Brooke Charter School; KIPP Academy Boston and KIPP Academy Lynn; and Fenway High School.

Tags: Arrowstreet Inc., Harvard, Hildreth Elementary School, Massachusetts School Building Authority

