Baker Plans To Veto Legislative Pay Raise Bill

Gov. Charlie Baker has pledged to veto the legislative pay raise bill that lawmakers swept through their chambers and onto his desk Thursday.

The controversial $18 million package of pay raises for lawmakers, judges and constitutional officers cleared the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities, but Baker and others could work to flip votes before the Legislature takes up a veto override.

“One of those core responsibilities is the responsible custody of the people’s tax dollars, and we will veto this legislation because given the current fiscal outlook for the state, now is not the time to expend additional funds on elected officials’ salaries,” Baker said in a statement.

A Baker advisor said the governor would veto the bill Friday. As opposition to the raises brews on social media and on talk radio, a swift veto would give the Legislature the opportunity to put it up for override votes soon.

A potential Baker rival in the 2018 election, Newton Mayor Setti Warren, took to Twitter Thursday night to urge fellow Democrats to change their minds about the bill.

“I urge my fellow @massdems to rethink this one before the override vote. If five senators or 10 reps reconsider, no pay raise,” Warren wrote.

