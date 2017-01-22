Bankruptcy, Bad Credit Won’t Disqualify Buyers Forever

Would-be homebuyers with bad credit histories can rehabilitate their credit score and qualify for a mortgage – with effort and the right professional help.

“If you spend a single sleepless night worrying about your finances, then you should see a bankruptcy attorney,” said Joseph G. Foley, a Fall River-based bankruptcy attorney. “I’ve had clients come to me at 10 a.m. when a foreclosure was scheduled at 4 p.m. We were able to stop the foreclosure, but if they had come to me sooner, I’d have been able to give them other advice.”

If bankruptcy turns out to be the best way forward for a client, he said with a little time and luck, they could qualify for a mortgage within a few years.

“Sometimes people go to see their physician too late,” Foley said. “It’s the same with bankruptcy lawyers. There’s no harm in seeking experienced guidance when you’re having a problem. First we mitigate damage, then we work a plan.”

Foley said most of his clients are experiencing either bad luck, bad health, or both. After a bankruptcy – or even multiple bankruptcies – they can still qualify for a mortgage if they’re able to get and keep a good job.

“You do not want a bankruptcy on your credit as a general rule,” Foley said. “But in terms of creditworthiness, I would propose that it’s better to have a bankruptcy in your past with no debt than $70,000 to $80,000 in unsecured debt, depending on their income.”

Lenders’ rules regarding bankruptcies vary, but the Federal Housing Administration requires borrowers to wait two years from the discharge of a Chapter 7 bankruptcy before they apply for a mortgage. After a Chapter 13 bankruptcy the wait can be as little as a year. Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the FHA all require waiting periods after foreclosures and short sales as well.

Repairing Bad Credit

The Consumer Fraud Protection Bureau (CFPB) warns of the many fraudulent companies offering to repair bad credit. Companies that ask for money before they provide any services, companies that tell you not to contact the three reporting agencies directly, and companies that promise to remove negative information from a credit report even if it’s true and accurate are all signs of fraud.

In order to improve a potential homebuyer’s FICO score, you have to know what goes into compiling that score, said Nikitas Tsoukalis, CEO of Boston-based Key Credit Repair. A lot of the low FICO scores he sees are weighed down by mistakes, not debts owed.

“Typically you have accounts of a negative record that shouldn’t be there,” Tsoukalis said. “We’ll see unpaid $20 medical copays for someone whose policy didn’t have copays. Or maybe the medical office had the wrong billing address, so the patient never got a bill. They’re not typically people who aren’t paying their bills. They have no idea why their credit is low.”

Tsoukalis said loan originators with long pipelines often send him clients six months before they’re ready to buy. That’s usually enough time to make a significant improvement to their FICO score, often getting them to the magic number of 640, many lenders’ minimum requirement.

Sometimes he finds his clients’ debt is legitimate – but the creditor isn’t.

“We ask our customers if they know the company trying to collect this debt,” Tsoukalis said. “Sometimes these debts are sold to a debt collector, who might sell it to a wholesaler, who resold the rights to that debt to five different companies at the same time and none of them can prove they own that debt. Or that it’s within the statute of limitations. If they can’t prove the debt is legit, we’ll send them a demand letter and that usually is the end of it.”

Tsoukalis calls his firm’s strategy “Clean up, Build up, Pay up.”

“Clean up means removing the negatives like bills that aren’t actually owed,” Tsoukalis said. “Build up means opening new accounts and establishing a payment history. And pay up means creating a payment schedule for existing debts.”

Most clients can rebuild their damaged credit in under a year with disciple and hard work, as long as they can maintain a good income.

People whose credit scores have been damaged because they are the victims of identity theft are harder to help, Tsoukalis said. He said those cases are relatively rare and by the time people find out someone is using their identity, it’s often too late.

“We tell them to contact the FBI. We also tell them to contact their creditors,” Tsoukalis said. “Most major banks have a fraud department. We also give them phone numbers of all three credit agencies each of whom has a fraud department.”

He also advises them to pay for a credit monitoring service that will alert them to any new accounts opened in their name.

“It’s the best bang for your buck of any financial service. Everyone should have a paid credit monitoring service,” Tsoukalis said.

