Berkshire Bank Adds 2 To Corporate Finance Department

Berkshire Bank recently announced two appointments within the bank’s corporate finance department.

Kevin Nihill was appointed senior vice president and treasurer. Nihill has been leading the bank’s strategic analytics group. He has nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services industry in a number of treasury, financial modeling and finance-related roles. Nihill holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and joined the company in 2010.

Allison O’Rourke was appointed executive vice president of finance. In her new role, O’Rourke will be responsible for financial planning and analysis, including budgeting, planning and profitability, in addition to investor relations and financial institution banking. O’Rourke joined the bank in 2013, and has nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Tags: Berkshire Bank, Chartered Financial Analyst, corporate finance