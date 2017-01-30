Berkshire Bank Names President Of Loan Subsidiary

Berkshire Bank announced the appointment of Allan Costello as president of its wholly-owned subsidiary First Choice Loan Services Inc.

In his new role, Costello will work with the current leadership team of First Choice Loan Services and will set corporate policies and procedures consistent with those of Berkshire Bank. Additionally, he will continue to work as executive vice president for the bank’s home lending division, leading its sales and operations functions, including loan origination, underwriting, compliance, processing and servicing.

Costello joined the bank in 2011 and has 30 years of experience in auditing, risk management, compliance, accounting, operations and banking.

