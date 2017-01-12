Boston City Councilor Announces Run For Mayor

Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson has announced that he plans to run against Mayor Marty Walsh next year.

The 41-year-old Jackson made the announcement Wednesday and plans a Thursday news conference to formally announce his candidacy, which has long been speculated.

Jackson, previously a Walsh ally and backer, has served on the council since 2011, representing Roxbury and parts of the South End, Dorchester and Fenway.

Jackson says he intends to run on a platform of fiscal responsibility, investment in public education, public safety and affordable housing.

Walsh was elected in 2013, and replaced the late Tom Menino, the city’s longest-serving mayor who did not run for re-election.

Walsh said he considers Jackson a friend and welcomes anyone into the race.

Tags: Boston City Councilor, Mayor Martin Walsh, Tito Jackson

#mega-menu-wrap-twg_top #mega-menu-twg_top > li.mega-menu-item > a.mega-menu-link { font-weight: 500 !important; }