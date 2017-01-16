Boston Man Admits To Three Bank Robberies

A Boston man recently pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston to multiple bank robberies throughout the Boston area.

Jeremy D. Woodley pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery.

An individual later identified as Woodley entered a Boston branch of Santander Bank on May 5, 2016, handed the teller a demand note indicating a robbery and that he was armed. The teller gave Woodley $599 and he fled the bank. A similar robbery occurred on May 17, 2016, at a different Santander Bank branch, and again on May 21, 2016, at a branch of Commerce Bank in Boston. The perpetrator stole $927 and $1,995, respectively.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count. Woodley’s sentencing is scheduled for April 5.

