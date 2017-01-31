Cambridge Bakery Redevelopment Gets $21.6M Mortgage

A bakery-turned-luxury apartment complex in Cambridge’s Porter Square has obtained $21.6 million in first mortgage financing.

Hathaway Lofts contains 46 loft-style apartments built in the renovated former Hathaway Bakery at 15 Richdale Ave. The building was fully leased prior to opening in June 2016. It contains 35 floor plans with ceilings ranging from 10 to 17 feet, exposed brick walls and industrial-style windows.

HFF’s Brett Paulsrud and Xave Jacoby placed the 10-year, 3.2-percent fixed-rate loan on behalf of Camco Management Co. with a life insurer.

Tags: Hathaway Bakery, Hathaway Lofts, HFF, Porter Square