Cape Ann Savings Bank Says Goodbye To President Who Saw Assets Triple

Cape Ann Savings Bank President Harold J. “Bucky” Rogers II will retire, the bank announced yesterday, and Executive Vice President Robert J. Gillis Jr. will take over as his successor.

The change was made official by the vote of the bank’s board of trustees at its annual meeting on Wednesday. Rogers will remain with the bank as a full-time consultant for at least the next six months.

Rogers joined Cape Ann Savings Bank on Jan. 21, 1974, as a management trainee, and throughout the years held the positions of loan officer, assistant treasurer, assistant vice president and mortgage officer, vice president and treasurer, and senior vice president and treasurer. During his tenure, the bank’s assets grew from $60 million at his date of hire to $215 million when he was promoted to the position of president. As of Dec. 31, 2016, asset size is over $600 million.

Gillis joined Cape Ann Savings Bank in October 1975 as a teller. From this position he worked in loan servicing and collections before being promoted to the position of loan officer, followed by business lender. Over the span of his career, Gillis has also held the positions of assistant treasurer, assistant vice president and assistant treasurer, vice president, senior vice president, and in January 2015 was promoted to executive vice president.

