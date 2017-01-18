Chevron Partners Acquires Fourth Boston-Area Property

Boston-based Chevron Partners has acquired 727 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge’s Central Square for $14 million.

The 21,288-square-foot office and retail property is 100 percent occupied including anchor tenant Bank of America, co-working space provider InTeahouse and business intelligence provider Dimensional Insight.

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank’s capital markets team of Robert Griffin, Geoffrey Millerd, Justin Smith, Paul Penman and Christopher Peterson represented the seller, Rink Realty. NGKF has been named the leasing agent led by David Townsend and Jason Cameron.

Chevron Partners of Boston and Paris owns four properties in Greater Boston including the Sears Crescent building overlooking Boston’s City Hall Plaza, which it acquired in April for $23.8 million. The boutique real estate investment firm also owns 10 Winthrop Square and Maison Vernon, a seven-unit condo building in Beacon Hill. Chevron plans to restore and modernize the Cambridge property, Managing Partner Marcel Safar said in a statement.

“The 727 Massachusetts Ave. offering presented a truly generational investment opportunity,” Millerd said in a statement. “This transaction represented the first time the property has traded hands since the seller purchased the asset from its original owner, the Cambridge Gas-Light Co.”

