Clinton Savings Bank, Lowell Five Bank, Winchester Co-operative Bank and more are included in this week’s roundup of organizations giving back to their communities.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank announced it will award $52,500 in total scholarship dollars to students who have exemplified community service through their volunteer efforts, have been successful academically and have a financial need. Additionally, students must attend a high school that is located in a county with a Berkshire Bank office.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank employee volunteers cooked and served up a homemade meal to W.H.E.A.T Community Café patrons as they do once every quarter through the bank’s yearlong commitment began to help out with both preparation and funding of the meals.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage offices in Arlington and Belmont recently presented a $250 donation from each office to Homes for Our Troops.

Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation recently awarded a $10,000 grant to Old Colony Elder Services.

Lowell Five Bank

Lowell Five Bank Charitable Giving Committee presented the bank’s Q4 Employee Charitable Giving Award, a check for $7,302, to representatives of Megan’s House, a residential substance abuse treatment home for women ages 18 to 26 who struggle with addiction and other co-occurring disorders.

MutualOne

The MutualOne Charitable Foundation has awarded $2,500 to the Stapleton Elementary School in Framingham to establish a lending library for students.

Winchester Co-operative Bank

Winchester Co-operative Bank made a $5,000 matching donation from the 2016 Red Kettle Campaign for Salvation Army Winchester Service Unit fundraiser.

Webster Five

Webster Five recently donated $12,500 to Harrington Healthcare as the first half of a two-year $25,000 grant from The Webster Five Foundation as part of its Web of Caring to Make a Difference program.

Tags: Clinton Savings Bank, community good works, Lowell Five Bank, Winchester Co-operative Bank

#mega-menu-wrap-twg_top #mega-menu-twg_top > li.mega-menu-item > a.mega-menu-link { font-weight: 500 !important; }