Community Good Works

BayCoast Bank, Newburyport Five and the Massachusetts Bankers Association are among this week’s roundup of organizations giving back to their communities.

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank recently gave a three-year grant of $50,000 to Nemasket Group, which supports over 400 adults, children and families with significant disabilities or chronic medical issues maintain employment.

Bridgewater Savings Bank

During the month of December, the bank sponsored an employee dress-down day to collect non-perishable food items for local food banks. The food donated has helped feed over 200 families throughout the area. The food banks included the Bridgewater Food Pantry (Bridgewater); the Coyle & Cassidy Food Pantry (Taunton); the Pembroke Firehouse Food Pantry (Pembroke); the Pembroke Food Pantry (Pembroke); the Raynham Food Basket (Raynham); the St. Vincent de Paul Society in East Bridgewater, West Bridgewater and Middleboro; and the West Bridgewater Food Pantry (West Bridgewater).

Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank recently donated warm coats for children of all ages to the Boston Police Athletic League (P.A.L.) for their coat drive. Through their partnership with the Boston Housing Authority, P.A.L. distributed the coats to children in need.

Massachusetts Bankers Association

The MBA Scholarship Foundation has awarded five $2,000 college scholarships to the children of eligible bank employees. The foundation also provided three “Honorable Mention” awards.

The MBA Scholarship Foundation Awards are open annually to entering-college freshmen who are the children of MBA-member bank employees.

The recipients included:

Hailey Alden from Taunton (Bristol County Savings Bank)

Patrick Briand from Mattapoisett (Baycoast Bank)

Jacob Dionne from Southampton (Florence Bank)

Daniel Hayes from Winchester (Wakefield Co-operative Bank)

Emma Rigol from Peabody (Eastern Bank)

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Charitable Foundation donated $15,000 to The Pettengill House, which supports and empowers children and families in need by providing education and assisting with fundamental needs. The foundation also donated $5,000 to People’s United Methodist Church to help repair and restore their historic 1888 church steeple.

North Shore Bank

North Shore Bank recently donated $10,000 to Harborlight Community Partners, an organization that provides housing for low and moderate income people living in Southern Essex County. The donation was made through the Community Investment Tax Credit program, which was designed to allow local businesses to work with community development corporations and partner with nonprofit organizations to improve economic opportunities for low and moderate income households.

SpencerBANK and Southbridge Savings Bank

SpencerBANK and Southbridge Savings Bank employees teamed up for a Denim Day fundraiser to support local families in need. During the Denim Day fundraiser, employees were encouraged to make a donation of at least $5 and in return, were allowed to wear jeans for the day. Collectively, employees raised $610 to be shared between three area United Way organizations.

