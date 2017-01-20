Community Good Works

Four community banks are featured in this week’s roundup.

Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank recently presented the United Way of Central Massachusetts with a check for $110,500, representing the donation by the bank and its employees from their 2016 corporate fundraising campaign.

HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank’s Caring Crew donated and wrapped holiday gifts for a dozen families served by the Old Colony YMCA’s Family Life Center, a supportive transitional housing program for families living in Brockton. The bank also awarded $500 to Plymouth North High School for a video submission from students Emily Mello and Isabel Da Fonseca as part of American Banker’s “Lights, Camera, Save!” video contest. The contest recognizes creative, innovative concepts that show the importance of sound money management.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Charitable Foundation awarded the foundation’s annual $20,000 Robert Lamprey Community Grant to the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest. The gift will support a new program at the recently relocated Framingham Clubhouse on Clinton Street: Violence Prevention Through Positive Youth Development. The project will address youth violence and provide programs that improve community safety by reducing youth violence, juvenile delinquency and related negative behavior.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Charitable Foundation donated $4,000 to the Newbury Police Department to support costs for developing a new training room. This donation will help to refurbish a meeting room to create a training classroom for professional education and training purposes.

