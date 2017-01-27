Community Good Works

Six financial institutions are featured in this week’s roundup of organizations giving back to their communities.

Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank has named Phoenix Multisport as a 2017 Champion in Action in the category of addiction prevention and treatment services. The recognition includes $35,000 in unrestricted funding and promotional and volunteer support for the organization’s outstanding work. Phoenix Multisport fosters a supportive, physically active community for individuals recovering from substance abuse.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Rollstone Bank & Trust has pledged $100,000 to The Quabbin Retreat project as part of Heywood Healthcare’s “Fulfilling Our Promise” Capital Campaign. Heywood Healthcare is converting the 82-acre property in Petersham, formerly occupied by the Sisters of Assumption, into a comprehensive center for treating patients with substance use disorders.

Naveo Credit Union

Naveo Credit Union announced it will begin offering its annual Carlos Faria and Victor Da Silva Memorial Scholarship for the 2017-2018 academic year. Naveo will provide four scholarships of $1,000 each. Applications are open through March 15. To apply, visit the website.

North Shore Bank

North Shore Bank recently presented the Great Oak Elementary School with a check for $1,000.

Seaman’s Bank

Seaman’s Bank recently donated $25,000 to the Cape Cod Children’s Place.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank recently presented $34,000 in grants to five Pawtucket, Rhode Island area nonprofit organizations, $97,000 in grants to 13 nonprofit organizations in the New Bedford/Dartmouth-Fall River regions, and $68,500 in grants to nine Taunton/Attleboro area nonprofit organizations.

