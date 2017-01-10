Concord Office Park Sold For $63.6M

Boston-based Novaya Real Estate Ventures has acquired 300 Baker Ave. in Concord from Normandy Real Estate Partners for $63.6 million.

The 413,415-square-foot complex recently underwent capital improvements including lobby renovations and updated common areas, amenity spaces and building systems.

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank’s Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen and Samantha Hallowell represented Normandy in the transaction. NGKF’s David Douvadjian and Brian Butler obtained financing for Novaya and NGKF has been retained as leasing agent, led by Torin Taylor.

The $42-million mortgage was furnished by East Boston Savings Bank, according to Middlesex County Registry of Deeds.

Tenants include corporate headquarters for Avention, Lexia Learning Systems and Welch Foods and offices and an outpatient center for Emerson Hospital.

“300 Baker Ave. offers durable cash yields, anchored by a number of committed, long-term tenants,” Pullen said in a statement. “Additionally, 300 Baker Ave.’s walkability to the MBTA commuter rail provides an exceptional competitive advantage for a suburban asset.”

Tags: Concord, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, Normandy Real Estate Partners, Novaya Real Estate Ventures

