Connector Park In Lowell Adds Two Tenants

Two new tenants have signed leases totaling 5,000 square feet at 59 Lowes Way in Lowell’s Connector Park.

Altranais Home Care is relocating from Tewksbury to a 2,351-square-foot space on the second floor. Mindleaf, a medical technology support services company previously located in Bedford, leased 2,169 square feet on the first floor.

NAI Hunneman’s Jim Boudrot, David Gilkie and Michael Allen represented landlord KS Partners and procured tenant Altranais Home Care. Mindleaf was represented John Webster of Mohr Partners.

“With the recent capital improvements to the lobby, fitness center & lounge, Connector Park checked off all the boxes and was the perfect fit for Mindleaf and Altranais to accommodate their future operations,” Allen said in a statement.

Woburn-based KS Partners owns and operates approximately 4 million square feet of commercial property in New England.

