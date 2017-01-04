Consumer Affairs Division Launches Public Data Breach Archive

The Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation this week announced that its data breach notification archive will be available online for public viewing.

The Massachusetts Data Security Law requires any entity that keeps a Massachusetts resident’s personal information to notify affected residents, the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, and the Attorney General’s Office anytime personal information is accidentally or intentionally compromised. The information maintained by the Office of Consumer Affairs was previously only available through public records requests.

“The data breach notification archive is a public record that the public and media have every right to view,” Consumer Affairs Undersecretary John Chapman said in a statement. “Making it easily accessible by putting it online is not only in keeping with the guidelines suggested in the new public records law, but also with Governor Baker’s commitment to greater transparency throughout the Executive Office.”

The updated public records law, signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in June, mandated the placement of certain public records online. Individual agencies were authorized to post public record information of significant interest that agencies deems appropriate.

