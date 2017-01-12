Cost Gap Shrinks, But Panel Struck By Division Of Health Care Money Pie

Health care in Massachusetts is about 6 percent more expensive than the U.S. average, and medical spending is divided differently among types of care than the national trend, according to data presented Wednesday.

Analyses of Medicare and commercial insurance place spending per person 6 to 7 percent higher in the Bay State than the national average, a figure that has dropped over the past several years, according to the state’s Health Policy Commission.

David Auerbach, the HPC’s director of research and cost trends, told the commission’s board that Massachusetts spent more than any other state on health care per person in 2009, with per capita Medicare spending 9 percent higher and commercial premiums 13 percent higher.

“We’ve reduced that gap,” Auerbach said.

With the average health insurance premium plus cost-sharing clocking in at $20,400 for a typical family while the average salary lands at $64,116, board members voiced concerns about what that higher level of spending means across different income groups in Massachusetts

“There’s been a lot of loose language floating around about, well, you know, we’re higher income, therefore health care spending in Massachusetts is not a problem,” Stuart Altman, the commission’s chairman, said. “And I think what these slides show is that for a significant amount of our population, it is a real problem, and we can’t mask it over by the fact that some of us earn significantly above the national average and can afford it.”

Commission member Dr. Don Berwick said he was struck by “how regressive the financing trends are.”

“Not only is the burden high, but it shifts more and more toward people who are low income,” he said. “This is a wealth transfer process.”

Overall, per person Medicare spending in Massachusetts is 6 percent above the national average for 2014 and 2015. The state closely tracks the average on prescription drug spending – coming in 1 percent over – but is significantly above average in the areas of outpatient hospital spending (24 percent), inpatient spending (19 percent) and post-acute care (18 percent), according to the commission, which cited Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data.

Massachusetts falls 9 percent below the national average for Medicare spending on physician services.

The combination of greater hospital spending with lower physician spending represents “an interesting use of medical care in Massachusetts that differs substantially from the national trend,” Altman said, suggesting the commission should explore the topic further.

“It may be the nature of our delivery system, but it’s also something worth looking into,” he said.

The data is part of a forthcoming report, marked for release in early February, that will examine trends and data behind a 4.1 percent increase in total health care expenditures from 2014 to 2015. The findings presented Wednesday included a look at the major drivers of spending growth, including prescription drugs, home health care and long-term services and supports.

Commercial spending on prescription drugs grew 8.8 percent per capita in 2015 after increasing 12.5 percent in 2014, and now makes up 17.2 percent of total medical spending.

“This is really a problem for sustainable spending in the commonwealth,” said Sara Sadownik, the commission’s research and cost trends deputy director.

Emergency department visits have declined overall from 2011 to 2015, though behavorial health-related emergency department visits have increased “steadily,” said Natasha Reese-McLaughlin, the commission’s senior manager of research and cost trends. The increase was attributed in part to opioid-related visits, which grew 87 percent over that same time period.

Inpatient admissions and hospital readmissions have also ticked upward after years of declines.

The 30-day readmission rate began increasing in 2014. The rate of inpatient admissions increased by roughly 1.5 percent in 2015, driven entirely by patients over the age of 65, Reese-McLaughlin said.

