Dello Russo Takes Over As CEO At Bridgewater Savings

Bridgewater Savings Bank recently announced a series of promotions made official at its 145th annual meeting, including that of its new president and CEO Peter Dello Russo.

Dello Russo succeeds James C. Lively, who retired in December. He has more than 35 years of financial management experience, including 16 years at Bridgewater Savings. Most recently, he worked as president and COO. Previously, he has worked as president at Mill River Mortgage Co. Inc., senior vice president and senior credit officer at PNC Bank, New England, and first vice president at BancBoston Mortgage Corp. Dello Russo has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts and is a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking. He also serves as a board member of both the Metro South Chamber of Commerce and The United Way.

“Peter has proven to be extremely knowledgeable and dedicated,” Robert L. Todd, Bridgewater Savings Bank chairman of the board of trustees, said in a statement. “He is well deserving of the position and will carry on the tradition of strong leadership and community service.”

Additionally, Richard Fisher was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer. Previously, he was executive vice president and director of operations. Fisher has more than 31 years of experience in mortgage banking management and bank operations and has been with Bridgewater Savings Bank since January 2004. As chief operating officer, Fisher will oversee information technology, deposit operations, security, facilities, and retail banking.

Other recent promotions include: James Duff to senior vice president and commercial loan officer; Joseph T. McMahon to vice president and retail investment officer; Beth Ellis to assistant vice president and trust officer; Michael Baker to assistant vice president and controller; Reiko McNeil to assistant vice president and branch and client relationship officer; and James Morin to assistant deposit operations officer.

