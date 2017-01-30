Developer Tops Off Assembly Row Condos

A topping-off ceremony Thursday marked progress on construction of the 122-unit Alloy condominium tower at Somerville’s Assembly Row.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is developing the first for-sale residential units within the 56-acre mixed-use development on the Mystic River.

Boston-based Planeta Design Group is responsible for the interior finishes of the condos, which range from studios to three-bedroom units. Common area perks include a fitness center, pool, club room and roof deck.

The Collaborative Cos. of Boston is the exclusive sales agent. Completion is projected for 2018. More than 60 percent of the units are under agreement, some with prices as high as $1,000 per square foot, according to Sue Hawkes, CEO of The Collaborative Cos.

Construction of a 20-story, 273-unit apartment tower and 6-story, 174-unit apartment building at Assembly Row continues with an estimated 2018 opening.

Tags: Federal Realty Investment Trust, Somerville's Assembly Row, The Collaborative Cos.