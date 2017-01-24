LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

First Commons Bank Doubles Bottom Line In 2016

Jan 24, 2017

First Commons Bank in Newton said this week that it more than doubled its net income in 2016, posting $2.2 million at Dec. 31 compared with $1 million in 2015.

“We are very pleased with our 2016 results,” Chairman, President and CEO Tony Nuzzo said in a statement. “We more than doubled net income versus 2015 while growing both loans and deposits. Additionally, our credit quality remains outstanding, without a single loan more than 60 days delinquent.”

The bank’s total assets increased approximately $28 million, or 9 percent, to $344 million at year-end 2016. Total deposits increased $25 million, or 9 percent, to $298 million. Net loans increased $10 million, or 4 percent, to $265 million.

Tangible book value on Dec. 31 was $10.81 per share with approximately $34 million in equity and a Tier 1 Capital to Average Assets Ratio for the quarter of 9.69 percent.

Related articles:


Tags: , , ,


B&T Daily

First Commons Bank Doubles Bottom Line In 2016

by Banker & Tradesman time to read: 1 min
B&T Daily Citigroup Fined $28.8M For Harm To Home Borrowers…
Banking & Lending Berkshire Bank Adds 2 To Corporate Finance Departm…
0