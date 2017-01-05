First Marblehead Moving To Back Bay Tower

First Marblehead Corp. will relocate from 1 Cabot Road in Medford to 200 Clarendon St., the former Hancock Tower in Boston’s Back Bay, this summer after signing a long-term lease for 32,198 square feet.

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank’s William Anderson and Michael Frisoli and U.S. Head of Capital Markets Robert Griffin represented First Marblehead in the transaction. After the private student loan provider began its search for a more efficient office space in the city of Boston, NGKF provided site selection analysis, lease negotiations and financial analyses.

“First Marblehead has helped clients process over 6.5 million loan applications,” Anderson said in a statement. “To attract the employees they need to handle that type of workload, they need to offer their employees great workspace and easy access to public transportation.”

Building ownership Boston Properties was self-represented.

Tags: 200 Clarendon, Back Bay, Boston Properties, First Marblehead Corp, Hancock Tower, Medford, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

#mega-menu-wrap-twg_top #mega-menu-twg_top > li.mega-menu-item > a.mega-menu-link { font-weight: 500 !important; }