Foreclosure Petitions in Massachusetts Slide 15.9 Percent

Foreclosure petitions in Massachusetts fell by 15.9 percent in November compared with November 2015, according to a new report from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

Lenders in Massachusetts filed 880 petitions to foreclose in November, compared with 1,047 filed in November of last year. There have been 11,410 petitions filed year to date in the Bay State, a 6.8 percent increase from last year’s mark through November with 10,680.

“Foreclosure starts have slowed in the second half of 2016,” Timothy Warren Jr., CEO of The Warren Group, said in a statement. “After sizeable increases in foreclosure starts for two-and-a-half years, we have seen double digit decreases in each of the past three months.”

There were 602 auction notices filed in November, a 4.9 percent decrease from the 633 filed in November 2015. There have been 8,000 auctions scheduled in Massachusetts in 2016, a 26.4 percent increase from the same stretch in 2015 when there were 6,328.

There were 448 foreclosure deeds filed in November, a 12.8 percent increase from the 397 deeds filed at the same time last year. There have been a total of 5,698 deeds recorded in Massachusetts year to date, a 45.0 percent increase from the 3,930 filed through November 2015.

