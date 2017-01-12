Fundraising Campaign Launched For N2 Innovation District

The Newton-Needham Regional Chamber has launched a fundraising campaign seeking to raise $325,000 to hire a full-time director and promote its vision of an expanded tech cluster.

The funds also will be used to create marketing materials, tours and campaign and increase the N2 Innovation District’s digital media presence, the chamber announced Wednesday.

The campaign is kicking off with major donations from the developer of one of the district’s highest profile project and N2’s largest employer, Chamber President Greg Reibman said in a statement.

Normandy Real Estate Partners and Westbrook Partners donated $50,000. The developers are leading the 530,000-square-foot Founders Park mixed-use development in Needham. Needham-based TripAdvisor has pledged $25,000 and Mount Ida College, Wingate Cos. and Davis Cos. have contributed $5,000.

The N2 Innovation District spans 500 acres near Route 128/Route 95 and the Charles River in Needham and Newton. An economic development study by Camoin Assoc. released last year said the communities struggle to attract startups because of high housing costs, insufficient public transit and declining popularity of suburban workplaces.

The N2 Innovation District recently launched several networking initiatives designed to increase entrepreneurialism, including a networking lunch series and Know Your Neighbor, an opportunity for employees in the district to learn about projects and products by other businesses in the district.

The first Know Your Neighbor program takes place on Jan. 23 at Building 36 in Needham.

