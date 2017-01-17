Home Solar Provider Opens First Location In MA

Level Solar will move into its first location in the state in Westwood.

The company, with five offices in New York City and Rhode Island, has leased 14,419 square feet at 60 Glacier Drive. Level Solar will occupy a portion of the space in the 105,000-square-foot building, owned and managed by Carruth Capital.

Level Solar works to help homeowners reduce their carbon footprint by producing less pollution in the air and water, while saving money on their electric bill with solar energy.

Dean Blackey, vice president of R.W. Holmes Realty represented Level Solar, while Chuck McQuade represented Carruth Capital.

Tags: carbon footprint, Carruth Capital, Level Solar, R.W. Holmes Realty

#mega-menu-wrap-twg_top #mega-menu-twg_top > li.mega-menu-item > a.mega-menu-link { font-weight: 500 !important; }