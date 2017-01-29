Hot Property: Jan. 30, 2017

What: Watermill Center

Where: Waltham

Owner: Intercontinental Real Estate Corp.

Built: 1984

Three tenants have signed leases at Watermill Center, a 6-story, 209,459-square-foot office building on a 7-acre parcel in Waltham. The transactions bring the property’s occupancy to 97 percent.

The most recent 17,405 square feet of leases at Watermill Center were signed with Great Elm Capital Group Inc., The Harvest Group of UBS Financial Services and IPVision Inc.

Since acquiring the property overlooking Stony Brook Reservoir in 2014, Intercontinental has updated the 2-story lobby and renovated the café. In addition to these amenities, Watermill Center offers a fitness center, tenant conference room, dynamic indoor and outdoor common areas, covered parking and on-site property management.

The Newmark Grubb Knight Frank team comprised of Mark Roth, Matt Malatesta, Brendan Daly and Blake McLaughlin represented Intercontinental Real Estate in the lease negotiations.

“Watermill Center is the closest office building to the intersection of the Mass Pike and Route 128. In a full employment economy with busy roads, tenants are placing a higher value on the ease of access to their workplaces.”

— Mark Roth, executive managing director, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank