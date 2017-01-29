Insider Clickbait Secrets To Supercharge Your Marketing Campaigns

What makes a reader click on ad – or better yet, pick up the phone and call you? Clickbait headlines generate high click rates because they connect emotionally – and now, so can you.

When you run an online ad you have one goal – getting the reader to click on it. The challenge is standing out from the billions of ads, videos and social media posts that are all vying for attention of your buyers and sellers.

Readers have the attention span of a gnat: A large proportion of the people viewing your online ad campaign will be using a mobile device. You have approximately two to three seconds to grab the reader’s attention before they hit the back button or surf elsewhere.

Typing has always been a challenge on mobile devices, especially on phones. This is what makes communicating through apps such as Snapchat so popular. People are more likely to engage when all they have to do is to simply tap and/or play. If you want to have people respond to your ad, make sure you have a clickable picture or video. This is where clickbait strategies can be quite helpful.

Imminently Clickable

Wikipedia defines clickbait as a “pejorative term that describes web content aimed at generating online advertising revenue, especially at the expense of quality or accuracy. It relies on sensational headlines or eye-catching thumbnail pictures to attract click-throughs and to encourage forwarding of the material over the social media.”

Clickbait headlines typically aim to “exploit the curiosity gap by providing just enough information to make readers curious, but not enough to satisfy their curiosity without clicking through to the linked content.”

What makes an eye-catching picture? In his book “Contagious: Why Things Catch On,” Jonah Berger explains that when you share a funny picture or post, you create “social currency” that causes others to feel more positively about you. This also increases the probability that your post will be shared.

Consequently, just another picture of another ordinary house will probably not generate the clicks you want. Instead, look for something funny, unusual or weird about the house or the area where it is located. The weirder or the funnier the thumbnail is, the more clickable it will be. One of my favorites is a house across from a cemetery with a sign rider that said, “quiet neighbors.”

Writing A Clickable Headline

Wikipedia’s definition of clickbait references the “curiosity gap.” Examples of highly clickable headlines that rely on the curiosity gap include, “How to Spot a Housing Rental Scam” or “Save Thousands with This Little Known Mortgage Trick.”

There’s an old newsroom saying that, “If it bleeds, it leads.” All you have to do is listen to the evening news to see proof of this fact, but how does it apply in real estate?

Karen Horney, a German psychoanalyst whose critiques of Freud led to feminist psychology, used the terms “moving towards” and “moving away” to describe the motivations people have for taking action.

Positive headlines are about “moving towards.” Clotaire Rapaille’s research shows that using the words “dream” and “hope” in your headlines cause Americans not only to click, but to purchase.

On the other hand, “moving away” headlines normally tap into negative feelings. Examples include:

Fed Is Raising Rates – Buy Now Before It’s Too Late!

Another type of “moving away” headline can use resentment or anger to drive action.

Fed Hate Your Landlord? Then Stop Paying His Mortgage – Become a Homeowner Now!

According to Souppouris, the most clickable headlines combine both negative and positive elements.

Fed Short on a Down Payment? Your Prayers Have Been Answered!

The way to differentiate yourself from those who use clickbait strategies is to provide useful content to your reader. Using the three headlines above, here’s what you could include:

Fed is raising rates

Take the average mortgage amount for your location and then calculate how much more the borrower would pay over a 30-year loan if the rates increased by one percent. (The amount will be approximately $22,000 on a $100,000 loan.) You could also show how much more income the buyer would have to earn to qualify for the increased loan amount. Hate your landlord?

Compare how much it cost to rent a nice two-bedroom condo with the cost of owning a home. You could also explain how homeowner’s build wealth each month by paying down their mortgage, even if the values do not increase. Short on down payment?

Did you know that up to 80 percent of the properties in the United States qualify for down payment assistance? Go to DownPaymentResource.com to learn what is available in your area and then include that information when readers click through to your ad.

Remember, eye-catching photos with attention grabbing headlines generate clicks, but to convert leads you must also provide meaningful content to your reader.

Tags: advertising, clickbait, online journalism