Lyft Strikes Deal To Pick Up Passengers At Logan

Travelers at Logan Airport will gain at least one new app-based means of ground transportation on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The Massachusetts Port Authority announced Thursday it had reached agreement with the ride-hailing service Lyft, and Uber said it aims to offer its UberX service at the airport starting at the same time.

Massport said it is negotiating agreements with other transportation network companies that will “be able to operate under the same conditions once a signed operating agreement is in place.”

The Lyft and Uber drivers would have a holding pool similar to the holding pools for limousines and taxis, according to Massport, and a fee of $3.25 will be assessed for pickups by transportation network companies at Logan. Massport said the fee is the same paid by traditional livery vehicles.

Last year, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a law regulating the ride-hailing companies and the drivers who make money through the apps in their personal vehicles.

“As we continue to implement legislation that includes the nation’s strongest background check system, the agreement announced today with Massport will expand the safe and diverse transportation options available to those travelers using Boston Logan International Airport,” Baker said in a statement.

People landing at Logan can take free rides on the Silver Line, hail taxis, and order limos and livery services – including livery already offered by Uber. Personal cars and the Blue Line are additional transport options.

An Uber spokesperson said it will “continue to work with Massport in the coming weeks to bring uberX to Logan” on Feb. 1.

“We applaud Massport’s decision today to give the green light for Lyft to operate at Logan Airport,” Lyft spokesman Adrian Durbin said in a statement, which said the services that will be offered are “Lyft, Lyft Plus, Lyft Premier and Lyft Access, with Lyft Line available once approved.”

