MA Bankers’ Forte Elected To State Bankers Alliance

Daniel J. Forte, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Bankers Association (MBA), was recently elected to a one-year term as chairman of the American Bankers Association’s State Bankers Association Alliance.

Forte, who has been president and CEO of the MBA since 1997, was elected to the post by the executive leaders of state banking associations nationwide. The State Bankers Association Alliance consists of leadership from all of the state bankers associations in the United States, and it meets regularly to prioritize the major issues facing banks across the country and to consider public policy agendas related to banks and bank customers. The group provides counsel and support to the American Bankers Association (ABA).

“I’ve known Dan for many years and he is the perfect choice to represent all of the other state banking execs nationwide,” Dorothy A. Savarese said in a statement. Savarese is chairman of the ABA; chairman, president and CEO of the Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, Orleans; and a former chairman of the MBA. “His leadership skills will serve the industry well as we face many challenges and opportunities on the road ahead.”

“I am honored to have been elected to this position,” Forte said. “Over the years I’ve come to know many other state banking execs from across the country and there are many commonalities in terms of the challenges to our business, but also shared goals, like helping all of our banks make dreams come true for individual bank customers, businesses and communities. We take that role seriously. I’m also thrilled to be able to serve on the ABA board at a time when Dorothy Savarese is chairman. Certainly, the needs of our local banks and their customers, and those across the nation, will receive attention.”

Tags: Daniel J. Forte, Dorothy A. Savarese, Massachusetts Bankers Association, MBA, State Bankers Association Alliance

#mega-menu-wrap-twg_top #mega-menu-twg_top > li.mega-menu-item > a.mega-menu-link { font-weight: 500 !important; }