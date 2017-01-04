MA Contractors Finish Security System At JP Housing Development

A Lynnfield electrical contractor recently completed a security installation at a Jamaica Plain development.

JM Electrical and BCM Controls worked together on the security installation at Mildred C. Hailey Apartments. JME installed and wired three dozen exterior elevator and common area security cameras in five buildings and antennas enabling wireless communication between those buildings. BCM managed the programming associated with the system and provided all of the security cameras.

The Mildred C. Hailey Apartments consists of three developments managed by the Boston Housing Authority: Heath Street, Bromley Park and Bickford Street. The three developments are comprised of 840 apartments, ranging from one-bedroom to five-bedrooms.

Jay Colleton, JM Electrical’s foreman on the project, oversaw up to four electricians on the construction and day-to-day operations to ensure that this project was completed on time and on budget.

