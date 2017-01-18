Manhattan Developer Acquires Holyoke Power Center

Prestige Properties & Development Co. of Manhattan has acquired Holyoke Crossing, a 140,361-square-foot retail power center, for $33.3 million.

HFF represented the sellers, Holyoke Crossing Limited Partnership and Holyoke Crossing Limited Partnership II, which are affiliates of Holyoke-based O’Connell Development Group, and procured the buyer in the debt-free transaction.

Located at 7-45 Holyoke St. next to the Holyoke Mall, Holyoke Crossing is less than 1 mile from the Massachusetts Turnpike and has a trade area of more than 1.3 million people within a 30-mile radius. The center is fully leased to tenants including T.J. Maxx, Bed Bath & Beyond, PETCO and Ulta Cosmetics.

HFF Senior Managing Director Jim Koury led the investment sales team.

Prestige Properties owns 4 million square feet of retail and office properties in six states.

Tags: HFF, Holyoke, Holyoke Crossing Limited Partnership, Holyoke Crossing Limited Partnership II, Prestige Properties & Development Co

