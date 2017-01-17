Marcus & Millichap Announces Two Apartment Property Sales In Boston

A nine-unit apartment property in Brighton and a four-unit apartment building in East Boston have both sold.

The Brighton property, 5 Sparkhawk, sold for $2.925 million and the East Boston property, 276 Paris St., sold for $985,000.

5 Sparhawk St. is a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. The property traded at a 3.8 percent cap rate and the new buyer plans to reposition the property and bring all of the units up to market rents. 276 Paris St. is a four-unit building with two-bedroom units which traded at a 5.75 percent cap rate.

Evan D. Griffith, an associate director of the national multifamily housing group in Marcus & Millichap’s Boston office, was the sole broker on both sales. Tim Thompson is the broker of record for the Boston office.

Tags: cap rate, Marcus & Millichap, residential apartments

