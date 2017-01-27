MassHousing Awards $385K For Housing, Support Services

MassHousing has awarded $385,000 to help create or renovate affordable sober housing in six communities, assist efforts to create sober housing in Franklin County, and provide recovery training to direct care and housing organizations in Greater Boston.

The MassHousing grants will come from the Center for Community Recovery Innovations Inc. (CCRI), a nonprofit subsidiary corporation of MassHousing that supports nonprofits that create or preserve affordable sober housing in Massachusetts for recovering substance abusers. CCRI to date has awarded more than $9 million in grants for approximately 1,900 units of substance-free housing in more than 40 communities for men, women, families, veterans, the homeless and ex-offenders.

“A key factor in helping people overcome the grip of addiction is having an affordable, sober home where they can receive the support they need,” MassHousing Executive Director Tim Sullivan said in a statement. “These CCRI grants are helping dedicated nonprofit organizations across Massachusetts provide the housing and services these individuals and families require to become successful in beating addiction and leading stable, productive lives.”

