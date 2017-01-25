MassHousing’s Aylouche Elected Chairman Of MMBA

Mounzer M. Aylouche, MassHousing’s manager of homeownership business development, has been elected chairman of the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association (MMBA).

Aylouche is the first chairman with a government background to be elected to the position.

Aylouche provided attendees of the MMBA’s recent annual dinner with his goals and issues for 2017, including supporting home ownership affordability and educating the next generation of mortgage lenders. “We as mortgage lenders need to commit to providing the right mortgage products to the first-time homebuyers, those who need it the most,” Aylouche said in a statement.

Aylouche has been at MassHousing for 18 years and has previously served as a secondary marketing officer and relationship manager in the homeownership division.

Besides serving on the MMBA’s board of directors, Aylouche is the immediate past president of the MMB Foundation, the charitable arm of the organization and chair of the Community Investment Committee. Aylouche has been instrumental in the MMBA’s support of nonprofit organizations in Massachusetts that promote homebuyer education and counseling. He has also been instrumental in establishing the MMBA community college scholarship program for low- and moderate-income students in Massachusetts.

Tags: MassHousing, MMBA, Mounzer M. Aylouche