Meetinghouse Bank Posts Annual Earnings

Jan 9, 2017

Meetinghouse Bank in Dorchester posted a slight dip in its annual net income, recording $198,000 for the year ended Sept. 30 from $205,000 in the prior year.

Net interest and dividend income was up slightly, at $3.3 million, and noninterest income increased 7 percent to $1.3 million.

Meetinghouse posted total assets of $119.8 million.

