New Homebuyers Lean Toward Smaller, Better Spaces

New homebuyers are eschewing the big but generic 3,500-square-foot “McMansions” that seemed to pop up like mushrooms after a rain in the 1990s. First-time homebuyers and downsizers alike are instead looking for more economical and functional spaces – and builders and remodelers are responding to that demand.

Realtor magazine recently predicted a more authentic, personalized use of space would be one of the growing trends in 2017. Paul Eldrenkamp would be pleased to see that happen. He founded his design-build firm, Byggmeister (Scandinavian for “master builder”), in 1983. The firm specializes in customizing existing homes. Eldrenkamp is an expert in high-performance, energy-efficient homes and his work in this field has been widely published.

“With a McMansion, there is so much gratuitous space, it’s hard to figure out what to do with it,” Eldrenkamp said. “Recently I was in a house in Wellesley that was maybe 15 years old and there was no inexpensive way to fix it. It is possible to have spaces that are just too big for the intended purpose. The newer, larger homes tend to be much less remodelable.”

Eldrenkamp is also critical of the hallmark two-story foyer found in most McMansions. In addition to seeing them as a large waste of space, he says they are poorly designed – or rather, not designed at all.

“They don’t bother to scale the trim or the stairway to the space,” Eldrenkamp. “They’re using stock parts that look cheap and chintzy.”

He’s not alone. Bob Ernst, president of both the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston (BRAGB) and FBN Construction, has fixed many significant problems in McMansions. He and many other BRAGB members are also seeing a trend toward quality over quantity of space.

“People are willing to give up the formal living room and dining room and the great room off the kitchen,” Ernst said. “Now they want an integrated kitchen/family room. What’s pushing back on that a little is bathrooms. People are pushing for a bathroom for every bedroom. Also many of available lots are smaller which pushes the need to be more economical about the size of the house.”

As the cost of material and skilled labor rise, quality suffers in an attempt to keep houses relatively affordable, he said.

“So many people are squeezing numbers, it’s become impractical,” Ernst said. “You’re probably looking at $300 to $400 per square foot to build a new home, which is twice what [it was] just five or 10 years ago. … You simply can’t build a quality 6,000-square-foot house in Wellesley for $2 million. It can’t be done.”

Neglecting quality at the start turns into a much bigger issue down the line: Eldrenkamp said most of his clients are people whose homes no longer work well for them, but who also don’t want to move.

“The vast majority of new homes are built without the influence of an architect,” Eldrenkamp said. “Unfortunately, builders consider architects a nuisance instead of an ally, something that adds cost and not value. The high demand for homes makes builders think what they’re selling is what people want. There could be a market for better designed, smaller homes. It’s discouraging to see what gets built.”

The Market Exists

Two recent examples of the distaste for McMansions stand out to Kathy Knox of William Raveis in Littleton. She’s working with two subdivisions; in one, the builder’s floor plans started out as McMansions, but they didn’t sell, so the builder is offering smaller designs. The other subdivision is Emerson Green in Devens, the site of the former Fort Devens Army base.

Emerson Green offers four energy-efficient designs, none of them more than 2,000 square feet, and the largest lot is approximately 5,000 square feet, though there are large common outdoor spaces. Knox said the development has attracted first-time homebuyers priced out of the Route 128 belt and downsizers from Central Massachusetts in roughly equal numbers.

“At first we were wondering about absorption,” Know said. “But we’ve already sold phase one and are opening phase two. There are 84 single-family homes and 40 rentals in all, and we’re seeing them go. People want an open floor plan and they don’t want big formal dining rooms. They want casual, comfortable living. And they like being closer to their neighbors. It’s got a Leave It To Beaver feel to it and I have to say, it’s very nice.”

Knox said there are quite a few similar developments in the area. The overall lack of inventory means downsizers have no trouble selling their big homes. Younger people come because it’s affordable, allows their children to go to the nearby Harvard public school system and is still within a reasonable commute to Boston.

“And everyone appreciates the low energy costs and low maintenance,” Knox said. “The homes have a HERS rating of between 40 and 48 and that’s without solar panels. The house is all-electric and uses no fossil fuels. Many buyers add solar panels afterward and lower their energy costs even more. They’re even discussing installing charging stations for electric cars.”

Builders began to respond to the demand for smaller, smarter homes three years ago and it’s been ramping up ever since, she said.

“We’ve seen a lot more of it in the last year,” she added.

