New Office/Medical Building Reaches Full Occupancy

Jan 26, 2017

R.W. Holmes Realty Co. announced a new 25,000-square-foot building has reached full occupancy.

The 2-story office/medical building at 978 Worcester St. is located on Route 9. The landlord Wellesley Place LLC is also finishing a 39-unit apartment building on the site.

Newton-Wellesley Hospital signed on a long-term lease for 19,100 square feet and Seha Medical leased 3,500 square feet.

Craig Johnston, senior vice president of R.W. Holmes represented Wellesley Place LLC in both deals, while Julie Gray of McCall & Almy represented Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

B&T Daily

