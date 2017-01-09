Outsourcing Of MBTA Warehouse Up For Vote

MBTA staff propose shifting warehousing and parts-delivery operations onto a partnership between Mancon and Unipart Rail with a $28.4 million, five-year contract that will be up for a vote today.

Warehouse operations are currently performed by T workers, who have blamed management, staffing levels and the main warehouse facilities for inefficiencies in parts-delivery.

Over five years, the MBTA anticipates $25.4 million in operational savings and another $38.8 million in avoided capital cost, one-time inventory liquidation and capital inventory management savings through the switch.

MBTA Acting General Manager Brian Shortsleeve told the News Service the two companies have a “great deal of expertise” in the area, and the privatization move would replace a “highly inefficient” system currently in place.

Late last year the Boston Carmen’s Union, which represents warehouse workers and vehicle operators, and the MBTA agreed to a new contract, expected to save $22 million over the next decade while sparing the union workers from privatization of bus and train operations.

“This contract is consistent with our agreement with the Carmen’s Union,” Shortsleeve told the News Service.

