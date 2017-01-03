Personnel File

Four realty brokerages and three financial institutions are announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty

Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty announced the addition of 11 Realtors to the Lexington office: Todd Movsessian, Andrea Jackson, Marguerite Widell, Phyllis Maurer, Ellen Hunter, Sandy Connors, C.J. and Andrea Snow, Alice Kirk, Jackie Hawkinson and Nancy Gitto-Panagiotes to the Concord office. All 11 agents bring years of experience and different areas of expertise to the office.

Dedham Institution for Savings

At a recent meeting of the board of investments of the Dedham Institution for Savings, April Kemp was appointed assistant vice president and information security officer. Kemp most recently held a position in information security at Citizens Bank. Her prior experience includes work in finance, compliance and information security at TJX Companies as well as holding a position with Wolf & Co., a full-service accounting firm and financial auditor.

Direct Federal Credit Union

Direct Federal Credit Union recently named Brian Medeiros to the position of vice president of information technology. In this role, he will manage the organization’s information and technology functions while driving the organization’s mission to provide immediate access and delivery to members. Medeiros brings more than 10 years of financial services experience and 24 years of IT experience to his position at Direct Federal. He was most recently the CIO for the New England Center for Children.

Jack Conway

Lauren Poremski was recently appointed outgoing relocation and network manager for Jack Conway’s corporate services division. In her new role at Conway’s Norwell headquarters, Poremski will help clients decide on the community, state or country where they would like to move and find them an experienced real estate agent in that area who can meet their needs.

Needham Bank

Bill Darcey, president and CEO of Provider Group Insurance, has been appointed to fill an open seat on Needham Bank’s board of directors. Darcey has served on Needham Bank’s Advisory Council for many years. He joined Provider Group in 2001 and has over 20 years of experience providing risk management services to businesses and individuals throughout New England. His business career spans a variety of management and sales positions.

Perry Brokerage

Perry Brokerage, a full service commercial brokerage firm serving Boston, suburban markets and the South Shore, has announced the appointment of industry leasing expert Jeremy Roy as senior vice president. In this senior role, Roy will focus on representing tenants and landlords in the downtown Boston class A and B office markets. Most recently, Jeremy was managing director at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank. He brings 19 years of diversified commercial real estate experience.

Sagan Realtors

Sagan Realtors added Rachel Lutts to its firm. Lutts will provide residential real estate services in Marblehead, Swampscott, Lynn, Salem, Beverly, Danvers and Peabody as well as surrounding communities north of Boston. She will focus her efforts on residential and commercial properties for first-time homebuyers as well as homeowners who seek to downsize. Prior to getting her real estate license, Lutts worked as a licensed mental health counselor and ran a private practice for more than 20 years.

