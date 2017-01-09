Personnel File

Century 21, Webster Bank and the state’s subcontractors’ association are among those featured in this week’s roundup of organizations announcing changes to personnel.

Associated Subcontractors of Massachusetts

Monica Lawton, CEO of the Associated Subcontractors of Massachusetts, recently announced that she will retire in July of this year. ASM’s board of directors will soon begin the search for her replacement. For more info on the position, visit the website.

Century 21 Commonwealth

Century 21 Commonwealth announced that Rebecca Scaro has joined the firm’s Lexington office as a Realtor. Scaro entered the real estate industry in 2013 and formed a partnership with broker Linda Sharpe. Scaro and Sharpe specialize in representing sellers and buyers in Arlington, Lexington, Winchester, Cambridge and beyond.

ERA Key Realty Services

ERA Key Realty Services announced the addition of Christopher R. Hanson in the firm’s Worcester office. Hanson was previously with Sterling Realty Belair Inc. He is currently the co-owner and co-manager for PMH Properties in Holden.

Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank announced two new hires and a promotion. Patricia Caisse joined the bank as vice president and branch and business development manager of its Fitchburg office. She brings 25 years of experience, previously working as vice president and branch manager of TD Bank’s Leominster office. Deborah Gray was recently named assistant branch manager for the Princeton office. Most recently, she was assistant branch manager with TD Bank in Orange. Kristen DiMeco has been promoted to Worcester branch manager and assistant vice president. She joined Fidelity Bank in 2015 as the assistant branch manager in Worcester. She has more than 13 years of experience in banking, previously serving as a branch manager and an assistant branch manager with Clinton Savings Bank.

Hobbs Brook Management

Boston-based commercial property management and development firm Hobbs Brook Management announced that Brad J. Swinnerton has joined the firm as a commercial real estate construction project manager. Swinnerton will be responsible for the coordination and supervision of commercial real estate development projects, including office space renovations, tenant improvements and property repositioning. He brings 32 years of experience and previously worked at Healthcare Trust of America and Northland Investment Corp.

Murphy & King

Law firm Murphy & King announced that Andrea L. MacIver has joined the firm as an associate working on complex business and commercial litigation matters. In this role, MacIver will assist the practice in shareholder disputes, claims of commercial fraud, IP disputes and complex contractual claims. Prior to joining Murphy & King, MacIver was an appellate judicial clerk for the Illinois Appellate Court, First District in Chicago.

Reilly & Co.

Reilly & Co. has announced the promotions of six professionals on its staff:

Kevin J. Bonnett, CPA, was promoted to accounting and auditing manager. Bonnett joined the firm in 2009.

Caleb F. Dean, CPA, was promoted to accounting and auditing manager. Dean joined the firm in 2009.

Raymond D. Mahoney, CPA, was promoted to accounting and auditing supervisor. Mahoney joined the firm in 2014.

Haley R. Arsenault was promoted to in-charge accountant and auditor. Arsenault joined the firm in 2015.

Julie M. Malone was promoted to in-charge accountant and auditor. Malone joined the firm in 2015.

Jonathan M. Sanders was promoted to in-charge accountant and auditor. Sanders joined the firm in 2015.

Webster Bank

Webster Bank announced that Christopher Motl, executive vice president of middle market banking, has been promoted to executive vice president and head of commercial banking. In his new role, Motl will lead all commercial banking business units. Motl will also become a member of the executive management committee. He joined Webster in 2004.

