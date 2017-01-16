Personnel File

MassHousing, Rockland Trust and NAI Hunneman are among those featured in this week’s roundup of organizations announcing changes to personnel.

Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston

The Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston (BRAGB) has selected New England Shutter Mills founder and president Karl Ivester as 2017 association president. As president of BRAGB, Ivester will be responsible for growing membership and promoting BRAGB’s member professionals in the homebuilding, home improvement and remodeling fields. He will also continue the organization’s work in maintaining the highest ethical standards, while encouraging civic and environmental responsibility in the building industry.

Dedham Savings Bank

Tracy E. Harvard, senior vice president of residential lending, was chosen to serve as a member of the board of Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association at its recent Annual Dinner and Installation of Officers at the Four Points by Sheraton in Wakefield.

Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank announced the appointment of Sujata Yadav as senior vice president and head of consumer lending. Yadav, who most recently worked as senior vice president and head of sales growth at Citi Cards North America, brings more than 13 years of experience in financial services marketing, product management and business development to Eastern Bank.

MassHousing

Lisa Fiandaca has been promoted to director of homeownership production and will oversee the agency’s efforts to provide affordable home mortgage loans to low- and moderate-income residents as well as the agency’s relationships with partner lenders that originate MassHousing loans. She will also oversee the agency’s mortgage insurance fund and business development. Fiandaca has served as a business development officer at MassHousing since 2005 and has 35 years of experience in the mortgage lending field, having previously worked for Republic Mortgage Insurance Co. and East Boston Savings Bank.

Steve Payson has also been promoted to director of homeownership lending operations, which includes lending operations, product development and secondary marketing activities. Payson joined MassHousing in 1995 and has over 30 years of mortgage banking experience in both the private and public sector and has held management positions in loan origination, operations, specialized lending and risk management.

NAI Hunneman

NAI Hunneman announced that Elliott White has joined the company’s capital markets team as an assistant vice president focusing on multifamily sales with a specialty in affordable housing. Previously, White was with the capital markets team at Gibson Sotheby’s in Boston where he worked on the sale of a variety of product types including urban development, suburban industrial and retail, land and multifamily with an emphasis on affordable housing.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank announced the recent hire of Cherie Morgan as the bank’s vice president deposit operations manager. In her new position, Morgan will be responsible for managing the day to day deposit and electronic banking services, as well as to ensure complete customer satisfaction with these banking features. Morgan has held positions in the banking industry for 20 years with her most recent position of assistant vice president and operations manager at GFA Federal Credit Union in Gardner.

Perry Brokerage

The firm has hired Tyler Hilson as broker associate. Joining the growing Perry Brokerage team, Hilson will focus on securing new and expanded business opportunities in downtown Boston. He will be working directly with tenant and landlord clients, utilizing comprehensive strategies to assist with their leasing, relocation and subleasing requirements. Most recently, he worked with Jay Nuss Realty Group on the South Shore.

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust announced that Alison G. Harris, CPA, was appointed as assistant vice president and financial reporting accountant. She will be responsible for preparation of regulatory, SEC and beneficial ownership reporting as well as accounting and administration of stock-based compensation. Harris was previously a manager with RSM US LLP for nearly seven years and, prior to that, was a fund accountant with Providence Equity Partners.

Sagan Realtors

Erica Petersiel has joined the firm and will provide residential real estate services in Marblehead, Swampscott, Lynn, Nahant and Salem as well as surrounding communities north of Boston. Petersiel’s background is in property management, including the Red Rock Bistro in Swampscott, as well as Lime Rickey’s in Marblehead.

