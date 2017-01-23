Personnel File

Arbella Insurance, MassDevelopment and Mechanics Cooperative Bank are among the organizations announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

Arbella Insurance

The Arbella Insurance Group announced the appointment of Allen Chaves to the newly created position of director of data governance and research analytics. Chaves will be the business lead for Arbella’s corporate data strategy initiative and will oversee the data council and lead the organization’s data certification efforts. Chaves brings more than 14 years of insurance experience to his new role, beginning his career as an underwriter at Liberty Mutual. Since joining Arbella more than five years ago, Chaves has helped to bridge the gap between actuarial and research analytics and the rest of the organization.

Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty

Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty announced the addition of Dolores D’Ambrosio Granato and Nancy Gitto-Panagiotes as Realtors. D’Ambrosio Granato is a sales professional with over 25 years of direct and corporate sales experience. Gitto-Panagiotes has been a Realtor for over 10 years, most recently at Hammond RE in Concord. Coupled with her prior professional experience Gitto-Panagiotes has more than 25 years of marketing experience.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank announced the appointment of Jeannine Cimino to senior vice president and regional operations leader for the Mid-Atlantic region. Cimino brings over 20 years of industry experience, the last six of which have been dedicated to her role of director of marketing and sales for First Choice Bank. In her role, Cimino will be responsible for branch leadership and guiding a team of private bankers and relationship managers in the Mid-Atlantic region to assist in attaining desired profitability goals through the generation of new business in the new market.

BOND

The building, civil, utility and energy construction firm BOND announced the hiring of Steven Phillips as project manager in BOND’s Providence, Rhode Island office. Phillips brings more than 30 years of construction and design experience, serving as both academic owner and consultant. Previously he worked at Brown University as a project manager, delivering key projects from small renovations to large capital projects.

MassDevelopment

Wendy O’Malley has joined MassDevelopment as vice president and PACE program manager. O’Malley has more than 20 years of experience in the energy industry, and most recently worked as vice president of operations at Power Options, an energy consortium formed to help nonprofits consolidate their energy-buying influence. O’Malley has extensive knowledge of natural gas, electricity and renewable energy markets.

Mechanics Cooperative Bank

Mechanics Cooperative Bank announced the appointment of Richard Falzone as vice president and commercial lending officer. Falzone joins Mechanics Cooperative Bank with several years of banking and management experience. He began his career in banking in 2008 with Sovereign Bank, where he helped identify and provided appropriate financial solutions through effective cross-selling techniques and produced total financial integrated solutions for his customers. The bank also announced the appointment of Jillian Back as vice president and commercial lending officer. Back joins Mechanics Cooperative Bank with several years of banking experience on both the retail and lending side of the industry. She began her banking career working for Bank of America in Framingham as an assistant banking center manager. She also has experiencing managing lending, deposits, brokerage and capital market services to consumer and commercial clients.

Metropolitan Boston Housing Partnership

Metropolitan Boston Housing Partnership announced the addition of six new members to its board of directors:

Stephen Adamo, U.S. head of home loans, Santander

Cassandra Clay, senior fellow for the Center for Social Policy, UMass Boston

Brian Donovan, managing director, Deloitte LLP

Phil Dorman, head of leasing, Oxford Properties

Robert Kaplan, executive vice president, State Street Corp.

Darryl Settles, managing partner, Catalyst Ventures Development

Rick Muraida, first vice president, Rockland Trust

Murphy & King

Murphy & King announced that Attorney Steven M. Veenema has been elected a shareholder of the firm. After beginning his career at a large Boston firm, Veenema has been practicing at Murphy & King since 2012. He represents clients in complex business disputes, focusing on shareholder, intellectual property and employment-related litigation. He has significant experience both prosecuting and defending claims arising under employment contracts, and defending employers both in court and before the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank recently hired John Downs as the NBSB business center’s vice president and commercial loan officer. In his new position, Downs will be responsible for business customer outreach and the development of commercial loan relationships with NBSB. He has worked in the banking industry for over 32 years, with the most recent position of vice president and commercial lender at Berkshire Bank for the last three years.

Peabody Properties Inc.

Peabody Properties Inc. recently celebrated its 40th anniversary with a reception at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston. Principals Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane presented Kevin Jenkins, senior service manager, the Edward A. Fish Achievement Award for his excellence in work performance and willingness to go above and beyond.

