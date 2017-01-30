Personnel File

bankESB, Canton Co-operative Bank and UniBank are among the organizations announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

bankESB

bankESB announced the promotion of three people:

Maryann M. Geiger was promoted to senior vice president and director of operations. Geiger joined the bank in 2002 and most recently worked as vice president deposit operations and has more than 36 years of banking experience. Geiger is responsible for implementing strategic initiatives and management of the customer service and operations of the bank’s call center, electronic banking channels, ATM network and processing of deposit products and services. She is also responsible for Bank Secrecy Act and fraud management.

Michael S. Fitzgerald was promoted to assistant vice president and senior information technology officer. Fitzgerald started with the bank in 2004 and most recently worked as senior IT officer.

Emily K. Drapeau was promoted to assistant vice president of electronic banking. Drapeau joined the bank as a teller in 1995 and most recently worked as deposit operations officer in 2014.

Blue Hills Bank

Blue Hills Bank announced the addition of Christine DeWolfe to its home lending division. DeWolfe comes to Blue Hills Bank as vice president and senior loan officer, having spent the bulk of her 25-year career as senior loan officer at PHH Home Loans, previously known as NE Moves Mortgage.

Canton Co-operative Bank

Canton Co-operative Bank announced that April Joy McKee, branch manager, has received her “30 Years of Service” award. McKee joined the bank as a teller in 1986.

Country Bank

Country Bank announced that Jessica McGarry has joined the bank’s commercial lending division. McGarry brings with her 17 years of experience in the industry. She previously worked at Webster Five as a commercial lender in the Worcester market for the past four years.

CBI Consulting Inc.

Boston-based architectural and engineering firm CBI Consulting Inc. announced the promotion of two employees to the position of associates. Steven Watchorn was named associate of architecture and Keith Bouchard was named associate of structural engineering. Watchorn was architect and senior project manager prior to his promotion. He joined the company in 2009 and has experience in planning, construction, historic preservation and adaptive reuse. Bouchard joined the company’s engineering division 12 years ago as an intern and was most recently senior structural engineer. Bouchard has experience in material design and in the current building and materials codes.

East Cambridge Savings Bank

East Cambridge Savings Bank hired Philip Miller as vice president of information technology and J. Scott Rielly as vice president and commercial lending officer. Miller joined East Cambridge Savings Bank in December 2016 and brings over 20 years of experience in information technology. Prior to joining the bank, he was an independent IT management consultant. Rielly joined the bank in the fall of 2016, bringing nearly 30 years of commercial lending experience. He has worked at various financial institutions in numerous vice president roles.

HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank announced Donald Nessing has been named regional sales manager. Nessing brings nearly three decades of experience in residential lending to HarborOne Bank, most recently with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage as a branch sales manager. In his new role, Nessing will be leading HarborOne’s market penetration into Rhode Island and Massachusetts border communities.

The Cooperative Bank

The Cooperative Bank (TCB) announced the recent hire of Peter Melville as mortgage loan originator. In this role, Melville will support the strategic goals of the bank by generating qualified residential mortgage business in TCB’s CRA lending area. Melville has over 30 years of experience with expertise in mortgage loan lending, residential mortgages and loan origination. Prior to TCB, Melville worked as an education solutions specialist at Dell EMC.

UniBank

UniBank announced that Courtney Nuara has been promoted to vice president and compliance and risk manager. In this role, Nuara is responsible for the compliance, Bank Secrecy Act, Anti-Money Laundering, Office of Foreign Assets Control and security and fraud programs at UniBank. Nuara has been with UniBank for two years and has over eight years of experience in the compliance and BSA field.

