Prestige Properties Acquires Dartmouth Commons

Prestige Properties of New York has acquired the 106,693-square-foot Dartmouth Commons shopping center from Edens & Avant of Columbia, South Carolina.

The purchase price was $23.1 million, according to a Bristol South Registry of Deeds filing.

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank’s Geoffrey Millerd, Justin Smith and Matthew Waisnor represented the seller.

“This sale allowed previous ownership to capitalize on an asset it constructed in 2007 while providing excellent long-term surety of cash flow for the new owner, Prestige Properties,” Millerd said in a statement.

The property is 100 percent leased to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Michaels, Petco, Famous Footwear and TGI Friday’s and has shared access with 127,280-square-foot shadow anchor Target.

Tags: Dartmouth Commons, Edens & Avant, Prestige Properties

