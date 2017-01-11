Report: Women Make 23 Cents Less In Greater Boston Than Male Counterparts

In the Greater Boston area, women on average earn 77 cents for every dollar a man earns, according to a recent report from Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the Boston Women’s Workforce Council.

The report found a 23 cent wage gap between men and women. The average total annual compensation for women was $78,954, while the average total compensation for men was $103,155.

“Women make up the majority of Boston, but like most cities, companies and nations around the world, women – especially women of color – are underrepresented and underpaid in our workforce,” Walsh said in a statement. “Our business, academic and civic leaders are working together to fix this, and to create an equitable Boston that has opportunity for all. I’m proud Boston is leading the conversation on how to address the gender wage gap, and this report is another step forward in our mission.”

Data was collected though a software program that anonymizes and aggregates data from individual organizations, collecting results from more than 112,000 employees and representing 11 percent of the Greater Boston workforce and $11 billion in annual earnings.

The gender wage gap also varied by job category, with the highest earnings parity in the mid-level worker and administrative worker job categories, where on average women earned more than their male counterparts. In addition, the report found men’s pay was composed of more performance pay. Men’s total pay was 88 percent annual compensation and 12 percent cash performance pay. In comparison, women’s total pay was 95 percent annual compensation, and 5 percent cash performance pay.

The full report is available on the city of Boston’s website.

